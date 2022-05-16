Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Insider Sells £243,693.75 in Stock

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) insider Mark Satchel sold 198,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.52), for a total transaction of £243,693.75 ($300,448.47).

Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 125.45 ($1.55) on Monday. Quilter plc has a 1 year low of GBX 108.30 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.65 ($2.09). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 136.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 141.69. The firm has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. This is an increase from Quilter’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.00) price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.16) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quilter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 164.40 ($2.03).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

