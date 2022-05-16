Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Insider Sells £243,693.75 in Stock

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) insider Mark Satchel sold 198,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.52), for a total transaction of £243,693.75 ($300,448.47).
Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 125.45 ($1.55) on Monday. Quilter plc has a 1 year low of GBX 108.30 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.65 ($2.09). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 136.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 141.69. The firm has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.05.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. This is an increase from Quilter’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.
Quilter Company Profile (Get Rating)
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.
