Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,152 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Myriad Genetics worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MYGN shares. StockNews.com cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $22.37 on Monday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

