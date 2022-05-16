Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 10,774 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,526 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

CMCSA opened at $41.48 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $188.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

