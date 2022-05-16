Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 533 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on Y. JMP Securities cut shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Y stock opened at $837.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $804.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $717.88. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $585.10 and a fifty-two week high of $862.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Alleghany had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.81 EPS.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

