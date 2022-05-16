Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 58,257 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,257 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Revolution Medicines worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 23.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RVMD. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 116,290 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,532.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 972,079 shares of company stock valued at $18,310,981 over the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RVMD stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.89.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.04. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 773.42% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.