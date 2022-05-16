Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 802 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,717 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

Shares of KHC opened at $44.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

