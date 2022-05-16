Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NetEase by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,243 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,039 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 12.9% during the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,772,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,810,000 after acquiring an additional 315,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,126,000 after acquiring an additional 153,016 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NTES. Citigroup cut their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.11.
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 41.49%.
NetEase Company Profile (Get Rating)
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
