Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,343 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $178.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.19 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $154.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.04.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

