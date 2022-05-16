Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,814,000 after purchasing an additional 605,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,649,000 after buying an additional 1,079,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,116,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,586,000 after acquiring an additional 701,793 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,009,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,047,000 after acquiring an additional 80,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $77.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average of $73.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

