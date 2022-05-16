Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,459 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,538 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STX. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $80.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.63. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,072,297 shares of company stock valued at $223,573,799. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

