Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 63,158 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,158 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Cadence Bank worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,894 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 413,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 255,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CADE. TheStreet cut Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

NYSE CADE opened at $25.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

