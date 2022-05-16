Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,418 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,958,000 after purchasing an additional 386,318 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,732,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,219,000 after purchasing an additional 127,067 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 21.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after purchasing an additional 832,791 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,716,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,421,000 after purchasing an additional 318,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,449,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,638,000 after buying an additional 203,858 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.65. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

