Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $53.74 on Monday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average of $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

