Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,600 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the April 15th total of 591,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,196.0 days.
Randstad stock remained flat at $$54.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.10. Randstad has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $73.04.
Randstad Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Randstad (RANJF)
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.