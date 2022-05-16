Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,600 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the April 15th total of 591,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,196.0 days.

Randstad stock remained flat at $$54.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.10. Randstad has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $73.04.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

