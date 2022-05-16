Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives $13.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 483,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,966. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $14.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 3.11.

Rattler Midstream ( NASDAQ:RTLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,382 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 66,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 47,724 shares in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

