Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Premier (PINC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Premier (NASDAQ: PINC):

5/12/2022 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

5/4/2022 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

5/4/2022 – Premier had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $47.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Premier had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

4/28/2022 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/13/2022 – Premier is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

4/6/2022 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

4/1/2022 – Premier is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $36.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.85. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

Get Premier Inc alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Premier’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter valued at $93,408,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,599,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 15.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,255,000 after buying an additional 854,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Premier by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,837,000 after buying an additional 566,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 890.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after buying an additional 510,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.