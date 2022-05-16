REE Automotive (REE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect REE Automotive to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REE stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. REE Automotive has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

REE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded REE Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in REE Automotive by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

