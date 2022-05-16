Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,841 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

BBVA stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBVA shares. Oddo Bhf lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.53) to €6.30 ($6.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

