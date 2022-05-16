Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Illumina by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $233.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $208.35 and a one year high of $526.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.