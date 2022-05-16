Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $67.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $62.74 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

