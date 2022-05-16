Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $300,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $402.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $336.42 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.13.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

