Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $635.62 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $519.32 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $680.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $667.85.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.25.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.