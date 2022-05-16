Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 203 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 556.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $68.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.06. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.