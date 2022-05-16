Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 51.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 16,528 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 21.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $94.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.32. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $96.76.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 64.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

