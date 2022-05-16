Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 183.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 5,871 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $718,727.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $1,767,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 653,695 shares of company stock valued at $78,585,334. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANET opened at $108.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.45. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.63 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

