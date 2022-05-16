Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 725 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,137,000 after buying an additional 88,766 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,111,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,014,000 after buying an additional 37,212 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,537,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,296,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,027,000 after buying an additional 70,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,094,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $90.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.00. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.64 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

