Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,933 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI opened at $68.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

