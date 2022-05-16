renDOGE Market Capitalization Hits $268,876.99 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0872 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a market cap of $268,876.99 and $19.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.69 or 0.00514148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00035945 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,793.81 or 1.75475555 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004696 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

