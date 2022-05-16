Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 324.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 95,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,504. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

