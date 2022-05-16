Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 12,452 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Ross Stores worth $69,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $262,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,436 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,769,000 after acquiring an additional 803,428 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,425,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $543,098,000 after acquiring an additional 416,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $92.06 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $131.23. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average of $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.44.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

