Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 13,129 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $57,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 17,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $132.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 144.95%.

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.51.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.