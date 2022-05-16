Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 929,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 298,562 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Realty Income worth $66,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

NYSE O opened at $67.39 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

