Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $63,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage stock opened at $88.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.95. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

Monster Beverage Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.