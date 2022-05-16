Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Republic Services worth $62,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 362,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $130.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

