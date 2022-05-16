Rhumbline Advisers Has $58.80 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Waters worth $58,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 78.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Waters by 2.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 6.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Waters by 7.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT opened at $320.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $288.32 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

