Rhumbline Advisers Has $60.17 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $60,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,828 shares of company stock valued at $30,078,128. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $176.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.37 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

