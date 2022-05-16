Rhumbline Advisers Has $64.58 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,185 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of American Electric Power worth $64,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in American Electric Power by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,030,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $99.42 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,903 shares in the company, valued at $390,885.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock worth $4,257,794 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

