Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 786,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 18,669 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Baxter International were worth $67,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAX opened at $73.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.71 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.73. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

