Rhumbline Advisers Sells 12,128 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,137,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,128 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in General Mills were worth $76,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,368,000 after buying an additional 64,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $73.10 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day moving average is $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

