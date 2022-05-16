Rhumbline Advisers Sells 15,323 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,323 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of DuPont de Nemours worth $73,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock opened at $64.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.75. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.94.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

