Rhumbline Advisers Sells 932 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,223,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kroger were worth $55,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,614,000 after acquiring an additional 624,483 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 52,411 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.95.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $53.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.