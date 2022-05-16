RigoBlock Market Cap Tops $178,836.18 (GRG)

RigoBlock (GRG) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One RigoBlock coin can currently be purchased for $0.0662 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. RigoBlock has a market capitalization of $178,836.18 and approximately $220.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RigoBlock has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00507598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00037049 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,350.37 or 1.78497167 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008411 BTC.

RigoBlock Coin Profile

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com

RigoBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RigoBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RigoBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

