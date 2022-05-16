RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Exchanges

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $2.28 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,192,785 coins. The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

