RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.41 EPS.

NYSE:RNG traded down $6.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.58. 2,899,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,781. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $59.04 and a 1-year high of $315.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average is $158.15.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RNG. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on RingCentral from $225.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.00.

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $839,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

