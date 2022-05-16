Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $69.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 74.59.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 26.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 38.28. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of 19.25 and a 52 week high of 179.47. The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.46 by 0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total transaction of 188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at 2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

