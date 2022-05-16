Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,012,900 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the April 15th total of 2,947,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,711,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,613,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,179. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.83. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.7922 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roche in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roche presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roche by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Roche by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Roche by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 59,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

