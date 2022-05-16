ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ROHCY opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.93. ROHM has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $53.22.

About ROHM (Get Rating)

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

