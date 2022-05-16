ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ROHCY opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.93. ROHM has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $53.22.
About ROHM (Get Rating)
