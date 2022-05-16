Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Sells 333 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Oracle by 564.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $92,526,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Oracle by 22,168.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 684,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $59,716,000 after purchasing an additional 681,666 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.46 on Monday, hitting $69.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,926,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,609,639. The stock has a market cap of $186.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.20. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.