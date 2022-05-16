Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

NYSE YUM opened at $112.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.16. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.54 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

