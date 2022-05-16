Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,600 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Teradyne by 721.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4,223.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 101,754 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 97.3% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 310,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 153,361 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 737,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

NASDAQ TER opened at $107.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.42. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.64 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

About Teradyne (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.